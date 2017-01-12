Erie to hold open house on construction, maintenance and capital projects
Erie is hosting an open house next week on topics including design, construction, maintenance and capital projects, along with 2017 developments. Some of the 2017 anticipated projects include: Colliers Hill Neighborhood Park, Concrete Maintenance Program, drainage improvement project along Coal Creek from County Line Road to Kenosha, Erie Parkway Master Plan, evaluation and design of WCR 3 and 1A1 2, flow monitoring, left turn signal at Erie Parkway and Briggs, irrigation pond repair and Star Meadows Park.
