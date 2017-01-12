Erie to hold open house on constructi...

Erie to hold open house on construction, maintenance and capital projects

Read more: Daily Camera

Erie is hosting an open house next week on topics including design, construction, maintenance and capital projects, along with 2017 developments. Some of the 2017 anticipated projects include: Colliers Hill Neighborhood Park, Concrete Maintenance Program, drainage improvement project along Coal Creek from County Line Road to Kenosha, Erie Parkway Master Plan, evaluation and design of WCR 3 and 1A1 2, flow monitoring, left turn signal at Erie Parkway and Briggs, irrigation pond repair and Star Meadows Park.

