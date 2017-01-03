Defying President-elect Donald Trump, Boulder declares itself a sanctuary city
Boulder City Council members discuss adopting Boulder as a sanctuary city on Tuesday during a meeting at the Municipal Center in Boulder. It was a largely symbolic gesture, as Boulder already acts as other self-proclaimed sanctuary cities do - that is, it refuses to comply with federal authorities by questioning, detaining or turning over people on the basis of immigration status.
