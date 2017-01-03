Daughter: 'Road to recovery will be a long one' for Bob and Diane Greenlee
Bob and Diane Greenlee listen to students talk about what they're going to do after they finish college at an "I Have a Dream" event at the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder in 1990. The daughter of former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee released a statement Saturday expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support her parents have received after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash last month that killed a Monte Vista woman .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|21 hr
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC