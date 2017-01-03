Daughter: 'Road to recovery will be a long one' for Bob and Diane Greenlee

Bob and Diane Greenlee listen to students talk about what they're going to do after they finish college at an "I Have a Dream" event at the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder in 1990. The daughter of former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee released a statement Saturday expressing gratitude for the outpouring of support her parents have received after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash last month that killed a Monte Vista woman .

