Dana Gould brings stand-up act to Boulder
Comedian Dana Gould, of "The Simpsons," will perform at the Dairy Arts Center Jan. 11. Gould also performs five slots at Denver's Comedy Works, 1226 15th St., from Jan. 12-14. Tickets are $15-$23.
