Cycling through winter possible but takes practice, say Boulder experts
General reference: Advice from REI at rei.com/learn/expert-advice/winter-bicycling.html; tips from Bicycling magazine at bicycling.com/training/beginners/ask-bicycling-winter-riding-tips For Ben TeBockhorst, the challenge of commuting by bike in January from Lafayette to Boulder pales in comparison to his riding years in Minneapolis and Ames, Iowa, ... (more)
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Holly
|16
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Tue
|Erie-ite
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 12
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 12
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
