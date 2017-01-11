CU Boulder tapped by NASA for black holes mission
The University of Colorado has been tapped by NASA to operate an upcoming mission to probe aspects of some of the most extreme and unusual astronomical objects, such as stellar and supermassive black holes, neutron stars and pulsars. CU's involvement will give the university's professionals and students an opportunity to perform mission operations under a contract with Boulder's Ball Aerospace, which is providing the spacecraft and mission integration.
