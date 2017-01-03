CU Boulder set to unveil new $48.9M dining facility at Williams Village

When University of Colorado students return from winter break on Jan. 11, they'll be able to blend their own smoothies by riding a stationary bike, eat breakfast all day, hang out by an outdoor fire pit and take cooking classes at the Village Center Dining and Community Commons. Crews are putting the finishing touches on the 109,000-square-foot dining facility meant to serve the roughly 2,700 students living at CU's Williams Village, the community at Baseline Road and 30th Street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.