CU Boulder researchers help develop self-healing material that could lead to 'soft' robots
University of Colorado researchers have helped develop stretchable, self-healing material that they believe will make robots of the future "a lot more like us than C-3PO," seen here with the soft human Luke Skywalker in 1977's "Star Wars." But imagine a day in the future when robots are soft and human-like, with skin-like material covering muscles that move just like ours.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|3 hr
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Sat
|Kauna
|20
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 12
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 12
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC