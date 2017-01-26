CU Boulder professor Dan Szafir named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 science list
Dan Szafir, an assistant professor on the University of Colorado's Boulder campus, was included in "Forbes" 30 Under 30 science list . Szafir, 28, is a faculty member in the computer science department and an assistant professor with CU's ATLAS Institute.
