CU Boulder names Ann Schmiesing dean of Graduate School
The University of Colorado has made Ann Schmiesing the dean of its Graduate School and vice provost for graduate affairs, the university announced today. Schmiesing, a professor of German and Scandinavian studies, had been serving in that role on an interim basis since June 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|2 hr
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|10 hr
|Nod
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Wed
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Wed
|Justin l valdez
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC