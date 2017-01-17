CU Boulder and Ball Aerospace reach new 5-year partnership agreement
From left to right, Congressmen Cory Gardner, Ed Permutter, Jared Polis, Ball Aerospace's CFO Scott Morrison, CEO Dave Taylor and Director of Manufacturing and Test Operations after the door to the new 90,000-square-foot facility expansion opened at the Ball Aerospace Fisher Integration Facility in Boulder on Friday Jan. 25, 2013. The University of Colorado today announced a new Master University Research Agreement with Ball Aerospace that will facilitate and streamline opportunities for students and faculty to partner with Ball in sponsored research, feed Ball's talent pipeline and work together on projects.
