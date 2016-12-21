Craft-Beer Trade Group Finally Addres...

Craft-Beer Trade Group Finally Addresses the Possible Effect of Legalized Marijuana

Like a stressed-out dad who ignores the fact that his kids smell of pot whenever they come home from school, the Brewers Association has been dodging the issue of marijuana for a while. Although the Boulder-based organization, which represents the craft-beer industry nationwide, is located in the first state to allow the legal sale of recreational marijuana, it hadn't formally addressed the obvious connections between the two industries, or whether legalization could be beneficial or harmful to brewers.

