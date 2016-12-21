Craft-Beer Trade Group Finally Addresses the Possible Effect of Legalized Marijuana
Like a stressed-out dad who ignores the fact that his kids smell of pot whenever they come home from school, the Brewers Association has been dodging the issue of marijuana for a while. Although the Boulder-based organization, which represents the craft-beer industry nationwide, is located in the first state to allow the legal sale of recreational marijuana, it hadn't formally addressed the obvious connections between the two industries, or whether legalization could be beneficial or harmful to brewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Westword.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|miesha
|696
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
|Twenty years later, there's little hope that Jo...
|Dec 24
|candy
|15
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC