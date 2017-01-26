CO scientist may be 1st female president of DRI
The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the nonprofit research institution in Nevada's higher education system tabbed Kristen Averyt for the post after interviewing the two finalists on Friday. Regent Jason Geddes, who led the search committee, says the group agreed that Averyt is the best person to move the organization forward.
