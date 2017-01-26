CO scientist may be 1st female presid...

CO scientist may be 1st female president of DRI

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: TheDenverChannel

The Reno Gazette-Journal reports that the nonprofit research institution in Nevada's higher education system tabbed Kristen Averyt for the post after interviewing the two finalists on Friday. Regent Jason Geddes, who led the search committee, says the group agreed that Averyt is the best person to move the organization forward.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 27 min DedRed 14
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Sun Mikey 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Jan 26 Whatever 13
Reward offered in Ramsey case Jan 26 jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 26 jameson245 21
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 25 me like good hax 703
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Jan 24 AllisonH 12
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,393,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC