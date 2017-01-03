Charges forthcoming in fatal crash involving former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee
Bob and Diane Greenlee listen to students talk about what they're going to do after they finish college at an "I Have a Dream" event at the Boulderado Hotel in Boulder in 1990. The Colorado State Patrol confirmed Friday that charges will be filed in the fatal southern Colorado crash involving former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee, but would not say what the charges will be or who they will be filed against.
