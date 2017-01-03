Cash-in-lieu 'absolutely' working, Boulder housing director says
More info: In addition to discussing Boulder's inclusionary housing program, the council will also review a possible extension of the city's Community, Culture and Safety sales tax. The meeting will be broadcast live on television and online by Boulder Channel 8. Since 2000, developers putting up housing projects in Boulder have been required to dedicate at least 20 percent of their units as permanently affordable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Sun
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC