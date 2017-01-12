Boulder's Sunrise Strategic Partners taps organic snack company for sixth investment
Boulder-based Sunrise Strategic Partners, the investment fund led by ex-Boulder Brands CEO Steve Hughes, has made its sixth pick, Pure Growth Organic. The New York company, founded in 2015, makes a line of organic snacks, a $2.3 billion U.S. category in 2015, according to the Organic Trade Association.
