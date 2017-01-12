Boulder's Simuwatt lands spot in NREL incubator
The Golden-based National Renewable Energy Lab said this week that 10 companies, including Boulder's Simuwatt, have won spots in the third round of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator , five-year program that provides in-kind technical and financial support to promising energy companies. In addition to Simuwatt, Aspen-based EdgePower, which has a cloud-hosted energy simulation program to help make buildings more efficient, also won a spot in the national program, according to NREL.
