Boulder's Simuwatt lands spot in NREL...

Boulder's Simuwatt lands spot in NREL incubator

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Golden-based National Renewable Energy Lab said this week that 10 companies, including Boulder's Simuwatt, have won spots in the third round of the Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator , five-year program that provides in-kind technical and financial support to promising energy companies. In addition to Simuwatt, Aspen-based EdgePower, which has a cloud-hosted energy simulation program to help make buildings more efficient, also won a spot in the national program, according to NREL.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 2 hr robert 7
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky 2 hr Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) 3 hr Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
Welcome To Boulder : ) Jan 3 Shut up 3
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC