Boulder's RollinGreens expands distri...

Boulder's RollinGreens expands distribution to King Soopers, City Market

4 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Ryan and Lindsey Cunningham, co-founders of RollinGreens, are shown with one of their products at the Food Lab in Boulder in early 2016. Boulder-based RollinGreens, a natural frozen food company that was once a popular food truck, has added 159 stores to distribution of its flagship product, millet tots.

