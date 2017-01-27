Boulder's RollinGreens expands distribution to King Soopers, City Market
Ryan and Lindsey Cunningham, co-founders of RollinGreens, are shown with one of their products at the Food Lab in Boulder in early 2016. Boulder-based RollinGreens, a natural frozen food company that was once a popular food truck, has added 159 stores to distribution of its flagship product, millet tots.
