Boulder's rejection of 'Iris & B' housing stands, but city open to a redesign
This rendering shows a proposed mixed-use development with commercial space and 50 middle-income housing units near the corner of Broadway and Iris Avenue. The Boulder City Council is interested in the potential of the vacant, roughly 1-acre plot at 3303 Broadway as a housing site in the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|5 hr
|demarco
|697
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|17 hr
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC