Boulder's Neptune Mountaineering discusses sale with Sea to Summit
Dan Michael tests a pair of climbing shoes by using the climbing wall at Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder in January 2016. The owners of gear manufacturer Sea to Summit, Shelley and Andrew Dunbar, are in negotiations to buy the mountaineering store from Texas-based Backwoods Retail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|2 hr
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Sun
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sat
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC