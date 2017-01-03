Boulder's Neptune Mountaineering disc...

Boulder's Neptune Mountaineering discusses sale with Sea to Summit

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Dan Michael tests a pair of climbing shoes by using the climbing wall at Neptune Mountaineering in Boulder in January 2016. The owners of gear manufacturer Sea to Summit, Shelley and Andrew Dunbar, are in negotiations to buy the mountaineering store from Texas-based Backwoods Retail.

