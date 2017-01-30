Boulder's Neil Gorsuch candidate for Supreme Court vacancy?
The shoulder of rural and scenic Lookout Road was lined Monday afternoon with news vans and national reporters hoping for a glimpse of a man on the speculated short list of those President Donald Trump may nominate for the Supreme Court vacancy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|1 hr
|DedRed
|35
|Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o...
|3 hr
|DedRed
|3
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|18 hr
|BuckFoulder
|9
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|Sun
|Mikey
|11
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Jan 26
|Whatever
|13
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC