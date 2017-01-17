Boulder's Frasier Meadows Retirement Community to host diversity walk
Residents of Boulder's Frasier Meadows Retirement Community will host an "Advocates for Diversity" walk around Thunderbird Lake on Saturday. The walk will start at 10 a.m. at the gazebo on the southeast corner of the lake in Burke Park, which is located off Pawnee Drive.
