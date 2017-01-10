Boulder weather: Snow falls overnight...

Boulder weather: Snow falls overnight and should continue all week

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here The first full week of 2017 will be a snowy one for Boulder, as snow has already started falling and could continue to fall until Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 26 and an overnight low of 12. Snow started to fall overnight but accumulation is not expected to exceed one inch.

