Boulder weather: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 62

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder could see some windy conditions but should also see highs in the 60s today, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 62 and winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts as high as 23 mph.

