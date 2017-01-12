Boulder weather: Mostly cloudy skies over the weekend with snow possible on Sunday

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder is likely in for an overcast weekend, with the possibility of rain and snow on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Sunday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 42 and a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

