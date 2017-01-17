Boulder weather: High of 53 today with a chance of snow overnight
Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Today's forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 53 and an overnight low of 30, with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow after 1 a.m. Friday's forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 44 with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
