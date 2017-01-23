Boulder weather: High of 52 today, wi...

Boulder weather: High of 52 today, with slight chance or rain and snow

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Temperatures should reach the low 50s today in Boulder County with a chance of rain and snow this morning, followed by possible rain showers throughout the rest of the day, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast high is 52, with a slight chance of rain and snow between 10 and 11 a.m., followed by a 30 percent chance of rain throughout the day.

