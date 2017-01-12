Boulder weather: High of 34 with more snow expected

Five-day forecast Check out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area here National Weather Service See what the National Weather service is predicting here 24-Hour satellite Watch NOAA's 24-hour satellite image here Real-time conditions See what Boulder's weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here Boulder saw about an inch of wet, heavy snow overnight and could see about an inch more today before sunny skies return on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Today's forecast calls for a high of 34 and less than an inch of snow accumulation.

