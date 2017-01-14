Boulder vows firm stance as Trump thr...

Boulder vows firm stance as Trump threatens sanctuary city crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

President Donald Trump signing an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements Wednesday. Boulder government and law enforcement officials are bracing for a threatened crackdown from the White House, following President Donald Trump's executive action declaring intent to block federal funding to sanctuary cities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 18 hr me like good hax 703
Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16) Tue AllisonH 12
Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa... Mon Librarose 1
News $2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno... Jan 23 Inquisitor 2
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 20 Psychopathic Kingdom 79
It's a NEW day Jan 20 Nod 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,713 • Total comments across all topics: 278,263,300

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC