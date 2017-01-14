Boulder vows firm stance as Trump threatens sanctuary city crackdown
President Donald Trump signing an executive order for border security and immigration enforcement improvements Wednesday. Boulder government and law enforcement officials are bracing for a threatened crackdown from the White House, following President Donald Trump's executive action declaring intent to block federal funding to sanctuary cities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|18 hr
|me like good hax
|703
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Tue
|AllisonH
|12
|Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa...
|Mon
|Librarose
|1
|$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno...
|Jan 23
|Inquisitor
|2
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|Jan 20
|Nod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC