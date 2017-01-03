Boulder taking applications for board...

Boulder taking applications for boards and commissions through Feb. 13

The boards and commissions are served by citizen volunteers who are tasked with reviewing local issues pertaining to specific subject matters, then sometimes making policy recommendations to the City Council, Planning Board and city staff. The Transportation Advisory Board, for example, advises on community transportation and traffic issues; the Library Commission makes recommendations on the management of public libraries and information services; the Landmarks Board focuses on historic designations - and so on.

