Boulder senator seeks to protect consumers' energy storage rights
The Colorado Legislature's website, which includes information about the content and current status of bills once they're introduced, is leg.colorado.gov Colorado should protect consumers' rights to install electricity storage systems on their own properties, says Boulder Democratic Sen. Steve Fenberg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno...
|20 hr
|Milo Cyrus
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Sun
|barrack
|1
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|Jan 20
|Nod
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC