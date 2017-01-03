Boulder scientists tapped to lead asteroid exploration
Boulder's Southwest Research Institute was named Wednesday by NASA to lead Lucy, a landmark Discovery mission to perform the first reconnaissance of the Trojans, a population of primitive asteroids orbiting in tandem with Jupiter. In a prepared statement, Harold Levison, a program director and chief scientist in SwRI's Boulder office and the principal investigator of the mission, said, "This is a unique opportunity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|13 hr
|demarco
|697
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Tue
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC