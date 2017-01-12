Boulder scientists' expertise tapped ...

Boulder scientists' expertise tapped in forecast of continuing solar quiet

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Although the sun has been quiet of late and could be becoming more so, the Earth may still be in danger of a cataclysmic solar event that could shut down power grids for up to two years and cost trillions of dollars to repair. That chilling scenario is presented in a new posting by Louisville resident Bob Henson , a meteorologist and blogger at Weather Underground, and it draws on research by experts on solar activity including scientists in Boulder who study the ways of the sun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Sat Kauna 20
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Jan 12 Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Jan 12 Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Gitmo
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,011 • Total comments across all topics: 277,955,138

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC