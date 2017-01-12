Boulder scientists' expertise tapped in forecast of continuing solar quiet
Although the sun has been quiet of late and could be becoming more so, the Earth may still be in danger of a cataclysmic solar event that could shut down power grids for up to two years and cost trillions of dollars to repair. That chilling scenario is presented in a new posting by Louisville resident Bob Henson , a meteorologist and blogger at Weather Underground, and it draws on research by experts on solar activity including scientists in Boulder who study the ways of the sun.
