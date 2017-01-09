Boulder reconsiders anti-bear trash laws
Boulder may relax its bear-safe trash law in response to a deluge of complaints that it's too harsh. In June, the city vowed it would no longer give warnings to any home or business west of Broadway and south of Sumac Avenue that failed to buy and then properly secure a bear-resistant container.
