Boulder reconsiders anti-bear trash laws

Boulder reconsiders anti-bear trash laws

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Boulder may relax its bear-safe trash law in response to a deluge of complaints that it's too harsh. In June, the city vowed it would no longer give warnings to any home or business west of Broadway and south of Sumac Avenue that failed to buy and then properly secure a bear-resistant container.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... 20 hr Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 5 Inquisitor 1
Welcome To Boulder : ) Jan 3 Shut up 3
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Dec 30 KCinNYC 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,076 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,232

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC