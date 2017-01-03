Boulder rapist Eugene Martinez sentenced to 364 years to life in prison
Eugene Martinez, 51, was sentenced to 364 years to life -- the maximum allowed -- in prison by Boulder District Judge Ingrid Bakke, as well as 20 years to life of parole in the highly unlikely event he is ever released. Several of Martinez's charges also fall under Colorado's indeterminate sentencing law, which is why the sentence is 354 years to life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Daily.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|4 hr
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Sun
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC