Boulder police seek information on suspicious man who contacted children
Boulder police release a sketch of man who contacted two children in a suspicious manner Jan. 9. Boulder police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a man they say behaved suspiciously around two girls walking home from school on Monday. Two girls were walking home from school on Monday at about 4:30 p.m. near Alpine Street and Broadway when the man, who was driving a dirty white pickup, yelled, "Hey, get back here," according to a news release.
