Boulder police arrest suspect in accidental shooting of friend

The 23-year-old who reportedly shot his friend in the chest on accident after a night of partying has been arrested and could be facing second-degree assault charges. Seve Volpone, 23, turned himself in to police on Friday after a warrant was issued for his arrest on suspicion of second-degree assault, according to court records.

