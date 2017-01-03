Boulder police arrest suspect after two men cut outside bar

Police have arrested a 37-year-old man after witnesses say he cut two men with a knife in downtown Boulder on New Year's Day, though the suspect claims he was defending himself against homophobic remarks. Charles Paul Cisneros, 37, was arrested on suspicion of first- and second-degree assault and remains in custody at the Boulder County Jail as he awaits a formal filing of charges on Thursday.

