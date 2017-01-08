Boulder mailman builds ramp for elder...

Boulder mailman builds ramp for elderly dog along his mail route

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

But Jeff Kramer the mailman and Tashi the black lab are not your typical dog and mailman duo. A few years ago, Kramer's route took him past a house on Bluebell Avenue in Boulder for the first time and out came Tashi.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... 12 hr Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Sat Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 5 Inquisitor 1
Welcome To Boulder : ) Jan 3 Shut up 3
Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11) Dec 30 Joel 28
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Dec 30 KCinNYC 4
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Watch for Boulder County was issued at January 09 at 7:37AM MST

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,606 • Total comments across all topics: 277,743,946

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC