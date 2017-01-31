Boulder Jewish Community Center evacu...

Boulder Jewish Community Center evacuated after threat

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The Boulder Jewish Community Center was completely evacuated at about 9:30 a.m. today after a bomb threat was phoned in to a female staff member. Emergency responders are currently awaiting the arrival of a bomb dog from the Boulder County Sheriff's Office, according to Boulder police Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 18 min Blue 82
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... 8 hr DedRed 3
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) 23 hr BuckFoulder 9
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Mikey 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Jan 26 Whatever 13
Reward offered in Ramsey case Jan 26 jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 26 jameson245 21
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,433,664

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC