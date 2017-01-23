Boulder engineering firm NDP acquired NCAR-founded Advanced Radar Corporation
Boulder-based engineering firm NDP has purchased Advanced Radar Corporation, which was founded in 2006 with technology licensed from the National Center for Atmospheric Research , also based in Boulder. Advanced Radar Corporation's business operations and personnel remain intact and will continue operations as Advanced Radar Company, according to a release from NDP.
