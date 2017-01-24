Boulder deputies arrest two after they crash stolen car
Boulder County deputies initiated a dragnet involving dozens of officers and K-9s Monday night to capture two suspects after they allegedly fled from a traffic stop and crashed a stolen car. Kaylob Lee Marrs, 21, and David Gerardo Fuentes-Fuentes, 19, both of Boulder, were arrested at 11:20 p.m. hiding in a vestibule of a town home in the 1000 block of Laramie Boulevard, according to a news release by Mike Wagner, spokesman for the Boulder County Sheriff's Department.
