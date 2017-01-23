Boulder County taking applications for Artist in Residence program
Boulder County's Parks and Open Space Department is accepting applications for the 2017 Artist in Residence Program at Caribou Ranch Open Space. Each year, from July through September, selected artists will stay in the historic DeLonde Barn at Caribou Ranch Open Space for up to seven days.
