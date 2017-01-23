Boulder County schedules floodplain map meetings
Boulder County's Transportation Department and the state have announced their next two public meetings for presentations of draft floodplain maps for major stream corridors in unincorporated parts of the county. The presentations of the draft maps - from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Colorado Hazard Mapping Program - will give people living or owning properties along those two stream stretches to ask questions and provide feedback to mapping project team members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|8 hr
|AllisonH
|12
|Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa...
|Mon
|Librarose
|1
|$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno...
|Mon
|Inquisitor
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Sun
|ryan
|702
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 20
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|Jan 20
|Nod
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC