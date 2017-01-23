Boulder County schedules floodplain map meetings

Boulder County's Transportation Department and the state have announced their next two public meetings for presentations of draft floodplain maps for major stream corridors in unincorporated parts of the county. The presentations of the draft maps - from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Colorado Hazard Mapping Program - will give people living or owning properties along those two stream stretches to ask questions and provide feedback to mapping project team members.

