Boulder County holds open houses on floodplain maps

What: Boulder County's Transportation Department and the state of Colorado will present draft floodplain maps from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Colorado Hazard Mapping Program for some of the major stream corridors in unincorporated parts of the county during at least two meetings this month. When: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Boulder County Recycling Center's Education Center Meeting Room, 1901 63rd St., Boulder, for the following areas: Four Mile Canyon Creek upstream of Wagonwheel Gap Road; Dry Creek No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.