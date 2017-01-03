Boulder County approves 2017 subsidy ...

Boulder County approves 2017 subsidy of Lyons' RTD bus pass program

3 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Boulder County commissioners Tuesday morning approved spending $18,263 to help underwrite the costs of continuing to provide free Regional Transportation District bus and light rail service to all full-time Lyons residents for at least one more year. Lyons will contribute $15,000 toward the cost of the $33,263 contract with the RTD in the seventh year of an EcoPass program that makes those passes available to more than 2,000 people living within the town's boundaries.

