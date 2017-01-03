Boulder County approves 2017 subsidy of Lyons' RTD bus pass program
Boulder County commissioners Tuesday morning approved spending $18,263 to help underwrite the costs of continuing to provide free Regional Transportation District bus and light rail service to all full-time Lyons residents for at least one more year. Lyons will contribute $15,000 toward the cost of the $33,263 contract with the RTD in the seventh year of an EcoPass program that makes those passes available to more than 2,000 people living within the town's boundaries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|4 hr
|Shut up
|3
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|23 hr
|miesha
|696
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC