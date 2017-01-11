Boulder, city of 79 underpasses, will...

Boulder, city of 79 underpasses, will add seven more

Michael Weidel walks past the construction site of the underpass on Baseline Road just east of the Broadway intersection in Boulder on Wednesday. In June, city officials say, the $5.4 million underpass currently being constructed at Baseline Road just west of Broadway will open to the public, offering a new passage for non-motorized travelers between the University of Colorado campus and the Basemar Shopping Center.

Boulder, CO

