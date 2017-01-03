Boulder building permits, Jan. 9, 2017
BoulderBuilding construction permits over $10,000 in value that were approved in Boulder between Dec. 26, 2016 to Jan. 1, 2017. Listed below are: the case number; address; total project valuation; owner name; contractor ; and description.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|2 hr
|mansaya
|698
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Thu
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC