Boulder-based Clovis Oncology raises $221M through stock offering

Boulder-based Clovis Oncology on Monday announced it had raised $221.1 million through an offering of public stock that opened last week . Five million shares were sold to the public at $1 per share, with an additional 750,000 shares sold to underwriters at $38.54.

