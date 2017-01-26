Boulder artist William Stoehr's exhibit takes in 'Victims Witnesses Survivors'
Boulder artist William Stoehr's exhibit "Victims Witnesses Survivors" is on display at the Boulder Creative Collective through March 3. Of note: On Thursday, William Stoehr will host a lecture and discussion on his process and art activism at 6:30 p.m.; on Friday, March 3, there will be a free public closing party from 6-9 p.m. Perhaps it was aggravated by a lingering burden resting upon much of America on Inauguration Day. Or maybe it was the biting 34-degree Boulder evening that whirred outside of the Boulder Creative Collective warehouse as various art lovers shuffled in and out.
